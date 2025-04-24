The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series largely because of Freddie Freeman's October magic. His walk-off grand slam in Game 1 was the first in Fall Classic history, and he won the World Series MVP. As the 35-year-old reaches the end of his career, there are some more things he wants to accomplish. Freeman spoke to Jomboy Media's Chris Rose about getting to 3000 hits before his career wraps up.

Having a .300 career AVG means something to Freddie Freeman “I like to hit. I like average.” pic.twitter.com/W4lQiMPqdj — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rose asked how important the 3000 hit milestone was to Freeman, and he responded, “Kinda important.” He continued, “If you would have asked me ten years ago, I probably would have given you a different answer. But as I've been playing a long time, and we're getting, you know, 700-ish away, it is kinda cool to think about.”

Freeman then outlined the path to getting there, “In my head, I have maybe five years left. So if you can jut average 150 [hits per year], I might make it. Which is kind of crazy to say. But hopefully, health stays on my side and hand-eye coordination stays on my side for a few more years.”

Rose then brought up how close the Dodgers' first baseman is to a career .300 average and .900 OPS. Does Freeman pay attention to those? “The .300 average, I do. I've always been a hitter, and I like to hit. I like average.”

Freddie Freeman's path to 3,000 and .300 will be easier with the Dodgers

It will not be easy for Freeman to reach these two career milestones. He mentions losing 102 games to COVID in 2020 and a few IL stints already hampering his chances. And his injuries will only increase as he gets older. But in the Dodgers' lineup, he will have plenty of opportunities to hit. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez hitting around him, he will get pitches to hit.

Freeman enters Thursday's action with exactly a .300 average. His batting average last season was .282, so he will have to improve on that number to reach the .300 average. Freeman's contract runs through 2027, so he will also need another deal to reach 3,000 hits.

Freeman is the active leader with 2,279 hits, so he needs 721 to reach 3,000. The last player to join the 3000-hit club is Miguel Cabrera, who made history in 2022. He also finished his career with a .307 average, won a World Series, and was a great first baseman. He is the closest comparable to Freddie Freeman, who won his second ring with the Dodgers.