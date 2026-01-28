With the World Baseball Classic rapidly approaching, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers have been openly wondering if Roki Sasaki, the team's soon-to-be second-year pitcher, will join Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Team Japan.

Discussing Sasaki's status on MLB Network, Jon Morosi explained what could be holding up his decision, which may have to do with Dave Roberts plan for the young pitcher this spring.

“We have not seen Roi Sasaki announce yet; that is still a question, Harold,” Morosi said. “We are awaiting the final final roster announced in a week which will be by the way on MLB Network so there's still some some intrigue about exactly who is going to be on Team Japan's roster for all the rest of the spots but with respect to Sasaki, I think the big question there is will he be building up in spring training with the Dodgers to be a starting pitcher or will his role be more in the bullpen which of course he started this year… I think you're right, he's gonna be a starting pitcher, building him up, and if he's not on Team Japan for the Classic, I would say the reason is that he wants to be in Glendale and building up those innings to be able to start.”

Article Continues Below

On paper, the idea of Sasaki bypassing the World Baseball Classic in favor of getting his arm in shape is very good news for Dodgers fans, as even if he were a potential starter for Team Japan – which remains to be seen, depending on who else joins the team – that could get in the way of the work he needs to become a starter for a full MLB season. With four starters locked in and plenty of other interesting arms like Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski also in play for a starting role, Sasaki needs to bring his best stuff to Dodger Stadium in order to become a full-time starter, which, ultimately, may be worth taking a year off from international play.