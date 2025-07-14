The Los Angeles Dodgers ended a seven-game losing streak, picking up back-to-back wins in a big divisional showdown against the San Francisco Giants. Despite the midsummer slump, the Dodgers enter the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead in the NL West. And Freddie Freeman has once again played a big role in the team’s success.

The 16-year veteran made his ninth career All-Star Game this season. “Nine times later, it's kind of crazy, I don't take any of this for granted. This is special. Now it’s even more special [because] I get to bring my kids,” Freeman said per MLB Network.

Freddie Freeman delivers for the Dodgers in another All-Star season

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The former MVP admitted, “I didn’t feel like I belonged” when he got his first All-Star nod in 2013. But he’s now made seven straight appearances in the Midsummer Classic. (There was no All-Star Game in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but Freeman was named the league’s Most Valuable Player that year.) He’s now been selected as an All-Star in each of his four seasons with the Dodgers.

“I can’t believe it’s been nine already. I’m getting old,” Freeman said with a smile.

The Dodgers' first baseman is having another stellar season in Los Angeles. He’s slashing .297/.365/.476 with 10 home runs, 25 doubles, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, a 136 OPS+, and 1.7 bWAR in 84 games.

Freeman has come through in the clutch, helping the Dodgers win with his bat. But he’s displayed his Gold Glove form with exceptional defensive plays as well.

When Freeman’s son was asked what he liked most about his father’s game, he responded by saying, “He hits a lot of doubles”. It was an astute observation, as Freeman does, in fact, hit a lot of doubles.

In June, Freeman moved up the MLB career doubles list. He’s now 43rd all-time with 533 doubles – just one two-bagger away from tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig.

But Freeman’s offensive contributions aren’t limited to doubles. He also leads all active players in career hits (2,361), RBI (1,281), total bases (4,017), and runs scored (1,344). Freeman has won championships with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and the Dodgers in 2024 and was named the World Series MVP last year when Los Angeles toppled the New York Yankees in a gentleman's sweep.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on the mound during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reveals what comes next for pitching returnTroy Finnegan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani makes All-Star appearance on Pat McAfee ShowRussell Steinberg ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Tommy Edman (center left) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (center right) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Dodgers make back-to-back draft picks from same schoolLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Josue De Paula gives Dodgers fans hope with All-Star Futures Game MVPMatty Breisch ·
Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dodgers end 7-game losing streak with Shohei Ohtani-led win over GiantsMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Roupp
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani shows dominant stuff in outing vs. GiantsZachary Howell ·