The Los Angeles Dodgers ended a seven-game losing streak, picking up back-to-back wins in a big divisional showdown against the San Francisco Giants. Despite the midsummer slump, the Dodgers enter the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead in the NL West. And Freddie Freeman has once again played a big role in the team’s success.

The 16-year veteran made his ninth career All-Star Game this season. “Nine times later, it's kind of crazy, I don't take any of this for granted. This is special. Now it’s even more special [because] I get to bring my kids,” Freeman said per MLB Network.

Freddie Freeman delivers for the Dodgers in another All-Star season

The former MVP admitted, “I didn’t feel like I belonged” when he got his first All-Star nod in 2013. But he’s now made seven straight appearances in the Midsummer Classic. (There was no All-Star Game in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but Freeman was named the league’s Most Valuable Player that year.) He’s now been selected as an All-Star in each of his four seasons with the Dodgers.

“I can’t believe it’s been nine already. I’m getting old,” Freeman said with a smile.

The Dodgers' first baseman is having another stellar season in Los Angeles. He’s slashing .297/.365/.476 with 10 home runs, 25 doubles, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, a 136 OPS+, and 1.7 bWAR in 84 games.

Freeman has come through in the clutch, helping the Dodgers win with his bat. But he’s displayed his Gold Glove form with exceptional defensive plays as well.

When Freeman’s son was asked what he liked most about his father’s game, he responded by saying, “He hits a lot of doubles”. It was an astute observation, as Freeman does, in fact, hit a lot of doubles.

In June, Freeman moved up the MLB career doubles list. He’s now 43rd all-time with 533 doubles – just one two-bagger away from tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig.

But Freeman’s offensive contributions aren’t limited to doubles. He also leads all active players in career hits (2,361), RBI (1,281), total bases (4,017), and runs scored (1,344). Freeman has won championships with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and the Dodgers in 2024 and was named the World Series MVP last year when Los Angeles toppled the New York Yankees in a gentleman's sweep.