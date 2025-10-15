On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers and emerged victorious, going up 2-0 in their NLCS series against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a dominant start from pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched all nine innings in the game and gave up just three hits and one earned run, while recording seven strikeouts in the comfortable 5-1 road victory.

It was the second straight series in which the Dodgers started out on the road and ended up stealing both games as the series heads back to Los Angeles, and the team is now 7-1 so far in the 2025 postseason.

Still, Dodgers players know better than to rest on their laurels just yet.

“We’re good, we’re really good,” Dodgers infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernandez said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Our goal is to win a World Series, not to win two games on the road in Milwaukee. We haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Meanwhile, third baseman Max Muncy spoke on what he has seen out of the Dodgers' pitching staff so far this postseason.

“It’s just incredible,” said Muncy. “We said before this postseason started, our starting pitching was going to be what carried us. And so far it's been exactly that. If you're trying to build the recipe to win games, that would be where you would start.”

Another win for the Dodgers

While injuries kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from fulfilling their historic potential heading into this season, forcing them to start the NLDS and NLCS out on the road instead of at home, things sure seem to be clicking at the right time for the team with the highest payroll in baseball.

“It’s not a shock to us, they’ve all been doing that since they’ve been back,” said Clayton Kershaw on the pitching staff. “They’re unbelievable. Good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week, and you’re seeing that right now.”

The Dodgers will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their series against the Brewers when it resumes on Thursday evening for Game 3 in Los Angeles.