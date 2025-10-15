The Los Angeles Dodgers are two wins away from a return trip to the World Series, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto throwing a complete-game gem to lead the Dodgers to a 5-1 win on the road in Game 2 of their NLCS clash against the Milwaukee Brewers. While Yamamoto, deservedly, will get most of the plaudits for his incredible pitching performance, a pitcher can only be as good as the run support he gets. Max Muncy, who's established himself as a hero in Dodgers colors, made sure that Yamamoto's performance was not going to waste.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Dodgers' lead was precarious as ever, as they were only holding on to a one-run advantage, 2-1. Muncy came to bat against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta with two outs in the inning, so not much was expected for the Dodgers on the scoring front in that inning.

Muncy, however, had other plans. He managed to work the count to 3-0 before Peralta came back and induced two strikes from the Dodgers third baseman. But on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Muncy crushed a meatball of a four-seamer and launched the ball to deep center field — becoming the Dodgers' all-time leader in postseason home runs in the process with 14.

Max Muncy doubles the Dodgers lead with a home run! #NLCS

After the game, Muncy revealed just how much it meant to him that he's become a certified Dodgers legend. While every Dodgers fan knows how valuable Muncy has been for them over the years, the history books now rate him as such as well, which is a huge honor for anyone, let alone someone who was released in the past.

“It means a lot to me, the Dodgers are a franchise that have been around for a long time. To be able to break that record is huge to me, it speaks to the fact that I’ve had the chance to play in so many postseason games,” Muncy said, via Dodgers Nation on X (formerly Twitter).

Max Muncy might be the Dodgers' biggest success story

A lot has been said about the Dodgers' unlimited funds and their ability to bring in the best free agents year-in, year-out. But this team won't be where it is nowadays without the emergence of unheralded players such as Muncy.

The then-Oakland Athletics released Muncy prior to the 2017 season, much to the Dodgers' gain. He has a career .838 OPS in the postseason to go with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs, and he continues to be one of the team's biggest position-player contributors even though they have stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.