The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker this past offseason, adding yet another superstar to their already talented squad. Tucker recently shared his thoughts on LA's roster, via MLB Network Radio.

“It's been awesome. This group of guys… obviously very talented,” Tucker said. “It's been cool to kind of watch from afar, but being in this clubhouse now and kind of interacting with guys on a more personal level is pretty cool and pretty special. I'm just happy to be in this organization with this team… There's a lot of phenomenal players on this team.”

There are certainly plenty of “phenomenal” players on the Dodgers. The rotation features stars such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell. Los Angeles signed Edwin Diaz during the offseason to close out games in the bullpen. Tucker joins a star-studded lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Article Continues Below

Players such as Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith would be among the best players on most other ball clubs. In Los Angeles, they are not even among the four best players in the lineup. The Dodgers feature a quality combination of talent and depth.

Anything short of a World Series victory will feel like a failure for the team. Los Angeles has won back-to-back championships, so earning a third consecutive Fall Classic win — even with the talented roster — will be a challenge. Every opponent will bring their absolute best when playing against the Dodgers.

Nevertheless, this Los Angeles team is poised for another huge campaign in 2026.