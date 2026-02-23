Kyle Tucker shocked the world when he made the decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, but what really caught their eyes was his contract. Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract, which is the biggest present-day annual salary in baseball history.

It bothers people the most that he did with the Dodgers, the best team in the MLB. For Tucker, he could care less.

“It doesn’t bother me, it really doesn’t,’’ Tucker said via USA TODAY Sports. “I’m sure it would have probably happened in some aspect regardless of where I would have went. But I think with this team, winning the last two years, probably made it bigger.”

Tucker signing with the Dodgers has brought up talks as to why the league needs a salary cap. It's not to say that Tucker doesn't deserve the contract for all that he's done in his career, but signing with the best of the best is a different story.

“I just happen to be on the team this front office assembled,’’ Tucker said. “I mean, obviously, every team would want to get the best players on their own team, but it doesn’t always work out like that. But this team does a pretty good job trying to put the best product out on the field for the fans.

“They’ve done that the last couple of years, putting themselves in a position to win a World Series.’’

With Tucker, the Dodgers give themselves an even better chance to be in the World Series once again, while also going for the three-peat.