The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite owning the second-best record in Major League Baseball, have had to make a plethora of moves as injuries have piled on.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that they are going to DFA catcher Austin Barnes, who was the longest tenured position player on the roster. The reason for this move was to free up a 40-man roster spot for Dalton Rushing, a top catching prospect who is getting the call to the big leagues.

This wasn't an injury move, but it is an interesting one that has to do with another recently injured player. Dodgers' star and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Clayton Kershaw, is expected to make his debut this Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.

Why does this matter?

Barnes has been Kershaw's teammate since 2015 and has been his go-to catcher for a major portion of their tenure. Kershaw is 37 years old. It is interesting that the Dodgers decided to make this move right before his return. However, Dalton Rushing is a prized prospect who is expected to be a great player. Will Smith should remain their primary catcher for the foreseeable future.

Barnes had a successful career in Los Angeles. He won two World Titles and played through a ton of success. In his Dodger tenure, he hit 35 homers, had 162 RBIs, had 338 hits, and an OPS of .660. Barnes' best season was 2017, where he hit .289 with eight homers and 38 RBIs, and had a WAR of 2.6. His OPS was also at .895 that season in 102 games.

Barnes could return to the Dodgers in the future, but for now, the veteran catcher will aim to help another team.

The Dodgers getting Kershaw back is important. The team has a ton of players on the IL, including Roki Sasaki, who was just added to the 15-day IL. Sasaki joins Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, Giovanny Gallegos, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone, and Brusdar Graterol. Those are just the arms.

The Dodgers have a lot of work to do in order to maintain their record and lead in the National League West.