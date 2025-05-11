Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Blake Snell is still feeling discomfort in his throwing shoulder, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Snell will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache Monday for an examination. Snell was already scheduled to meet with Dr. ElAttrache, but now he'll look for more answers on his shoulder problem. The veteran pitcher was hoping to resume throwing on the Dodgers' road trip.

A Tyler Glasnow injury update also came along Sunday. Glasnow, who just started playing catch again after his own injury, will also be examined by Dr. ElAttrache. Like Snell, Glasnow's examination was already scheduled.

Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow injuries

While the Dodgers are humming along at 26-14, they've dealt with a litany of injuries to begin the 2025 season, with Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow chief among them. Snell hasn't pitched since April 2 after making just two starts as a Dodger. Glasnow, who has a long history of injuries in his career, hasn't pitched since April 27. The righty is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason after spending one season with the rival San Francisco Giants, which followed stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres. The two-time Cy Young winner took a bit of a step back with the Giants after his award-winning 2023 campaign, making just 20 starts due to injury.

However, Snell still boasted a stellar 3.12 ERA and struck out 145 batters in 104.0 innings. Los Angeles entrusted the 32-year-old with that lucrative long-term deal, but so far it has been a bust because of this shoulder issue. The Dodgers are hoping this is nothing actually too serious and he'll be back on the mound soon.

Glasnow is in his second season in LA after coming over from Tampa Bay in a blockbuster trade in 2023. The 31-year-old made a career-high 22 starts last season, but he wasn't able to pitch during the Dodgers' World Series run due to injury. While the righty has always had nasty stuff, health concerns have plagued him throughout his career.

Dave Roberts boasts a deep club that has been able to withstand all these injuries, but getting Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow back would help make them even more fearsome.