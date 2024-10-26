Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is known for tinkering with his strategies from game to game, and those tweaks will continue ahead of Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees per ESPN's Buster Olney.

“Freddie Freeman moved to the Dodgers' cleanup spot for Game 2, with Teoscar Hernandez shifted to No. 3, vs. left-hander Carlos Rodon. Miguel Rojas starts at shortstop for the Dodgers.”

Freeman hit in the No. 3 spot in Game 1 with Hernandez at cleanup. This is the standard order and lineup for the Dodgers against left-handed pitching. However, Rojas has not played since Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Andy Pages pinch-ran for him after Rojas singled to lead off the top of the third inning and advanced to third base.

Dodgers seeking 2-0 series lead

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2 for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old Japanese-born right-hander has settled in over his last two appearances. In Game 4 of the NLCS against the New York Mets, Yamamoto pitched 4.1 innings, struck out eight and allowed four hits, one walk and two earned runs.

Ahead of the matchup, Yamamoto detailed his game plan in preparing to take the mound against the Yankees, per SNY.

“Yes, I think the experience from June will benefit me a little bit,” Yamamoto said. “But, you know, this is the World Series, and their lineup might be different. I'm just going to study and get myself ready for the lineup tomorrow.”

Since returning from injury in September, Yamamoto has not pitched more than five innings in any appearance. He last went beyond that threshold in June. If the Dodgers can get more quality innings out of their starter, it would go a long way when the series returns to New York later in the series.

The Dodgers have been using a three-person rotation of Jack Flaherty, Yamamoto and Walker Buehler. If the Yankees can push Yamamoto out of Game 2 early, it can only help them the longer this series continues.

ClutchPoints' Russell Steinberg also highlights another big flaw in the Dodgers' roster, a lack of left-handers.

“The Dodgers carried 13 pitchers on their NLCS roster, and 12 were right-handed. Expect the talking heads to make a lot of that in the coming days. The Yankees don't hit lefties well (.235 BA vs. LHP compared to .253 vs. RHP). Their mediocre .721 OPS against southpaws is only buoyed by a 12% walk rate — a little higher than they experience against righties.”

Roberts must preserve Los Angeles' bullpen to keep their pitching advantages.