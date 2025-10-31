After his attempted shakeup didn't exactly go as planned in Game 5 of the World Series, with Blake Snell giving up back-t0-back homers before Shohei Ohtani took the mound to hit, Dave Roberts is shaking things up for the Los Angeles Dodgers once more, with Mookie Betts sliding back to the four spot, Tommy Edman playing center field, and Miguel Rojas batting ninth as the starting second baseman.

Discussing the moment with reporters a few hours before the game, Rojas revealed how Los Angeles is attacking the moment and why they won't simply be rolling over for a Halloween massacre in Ontario in Game 6.

“We've been through a lot in our careers,” Rojas said via Dodgers Nation. “Our offense hasn't been doing what we're supposed to do. We have confidence in every single guy.”

Would Los Angeles rather be sitting up 3-2 instead of with their backs against the wall in Game 6? Most certainly, but Rojas believes having a day off will help the Dodgers more than some expect, as they've played a ton of baseball recently and needed some time to recover.

“We feel so much better,” Rojas noted. “Even though we have to travel, it's always part of the process.”

With Game 6 rapidly approaching, the Dodgers are putting egos aside to field their best lineup possible, with struggling Andy Pages and Alex Call both riding the bench in favor of Rojas – who played very well down the stretch – and Betts sliding into the cleanup spot for the first time since 2020. While only time will tell if these changes will produce different results, if the Dodgers come into the game with the right mindset, looking to get on base instead of playing hero to pursue a few crooked number innings, there might still be a Game 7 left to play in Toronto.