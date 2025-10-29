After turning in an effort for the ages in Game 3 of the World Series, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays for 18 innings before Freddie Freeman blasted a homer to send the fans home happy, the Los Angeles Dodgers returned to their usually underwhelming form in Game 4, scoring just two points against a John Schneider squad that scraped together six.

After failing to get basically anything from his nine-hole hitter all series long, be that a slumping Andy Pages or 2025 trade deadline acquisition Alex Call, Dave Roberts informed reporters that his final lineup at Dodger Stadium might not look like his first two as Blake Snell returns to the mound for Game 5.

“I'm going to think long and hard, and it might look a little different,” Roberts declared via Dodgers Insider.

Article Continues Below

With Michael Conforto off the Dodgers' playoff roster, Roberts only has so many options he can unleash in the World Series to try to get a little extra pop from the bottom of his lineup.

If the skipper believes Kike Hernandez's defense can hold up well enough in center field, then Call might be the obvious, well, call. But if Roberts likes what he's been getting out of his do-it-all veteran in left field, what with his incredible catch in the first inning, he could instead give the nod to Miguel Rojas, who has already been more impactful than Pages or Call thanks to a successful bunt in Game 3. While Tommy Edman has been dealing with an ankle injury all season long, he played some center field in Game 3 when Rojas entered the game and looked totally fine in the role, so that option might just be on the table, too.