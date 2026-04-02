Syracuse Orange football's highly sought-after freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III is now facing a lengthy recovery after suffering a torn Achilles during spring practice, but early medical feedback has provided a potential timeline for his return in 2026.

Russell sustained the non-contact injury while running in Monday's practice, according to head coach Fran Brown. The five-star recruit underwent successful surgery on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Martin O'Malley reportedly performed the procedure. O'Malley has previously treated high-profile Achilles injuries for athletes such as Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

Initial projections for Russell's return vary, but all point toward a mid-to-late season comeback. Brown indicated the earliest possible return could come in late October/early November. Doctors reportedly gave a positive prognosis, aligning with expectations that recovery from an Achilles tear typically spans several months. For context, Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli, who suffered the same injury in late September 2025, is still regaining mobility more than six months later and remains limited in spring practice.

Russell, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver and two-sport athlete, arrived at Syracuse in January as an early enrollee and quickly made an impression. Ranked No. 62 overall in the 2026 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is considered one of the highest-rated signees in program history and the centerpiece of Brown's recruiting class. Before the injury, he had emerged as a deep-threat option during spring sessions, using his size and athleticism to challenge defensive backs.

Alongside his football commitments, Russell has also joined Syracuse's basketball program, appearing in one game on January 27 against NC State, during which he recorded three points and one rebound. His ability to play both sports formed the pulse of his recruitment appeal, with programs like Michigan and Miami heavily pursuing him.