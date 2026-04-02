Paul George has taken little time to settle down for the Philadelphia 76ers post his 25-game suspension, most recently starring in the 153-131 victory over the Washington Wizards. PG13 finished with 39 points, six assists and five rebounds off 15-22 shooting and was once again elite on both ends of the court.

However, speaking post-game, the 76ers star spoke highly about one Wizards rookie who reminded him of his own younger days, in the form of Will Riley, per a post on X by Jarret L.

“Yeah, he is good, he is good. He has got a bright future, I love his aggressivenes, I love his assertiveness. He can dribble, he can do a lot of things. You know, dribble, handle, playmake, score, he can do a little bit of everything on the court,” George said.

Riley has gone strength to strength in his rookie season, and returned with 18 points and three assists from the game. He is also 6 feet 9, just like George, and is also a ‘skinny kid’ coming into the league.

“So it’s great, great for him here, he is playing with confidence. And I see a lot of myself in him,” George concluded.

Riley had an efficient night all around, going 8-12 from the field and converting two of his six three-point attempts on the night. His surprise rise has been one of the only positives in a difficult season for the Wizards, which currently sees them stark last in the Eastern Conference with a 17-59 record.

However, that lack of pressure also seems to have helped him further. Riley has averaged 14+ points per game in each of the last two months, going at 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in March. He has shot at more than 45% from the field and more than 34% from beyond the arc, and while there is plenty of room for improvement, the 20-year-old appears to be on just the right track.