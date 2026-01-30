With just a few months before the start of the 2026 MLB season, the Top 100 prospect rankings have been released. Every year, major outlets like ESPN, The Athletic, and MLB.com release their own ranking of the best young players in the league. Given how the Los Angeles Dodgers have moved in free agency the last few offseasons, it's easy to overlook their prospect pool.

Yet, the Dodgers have consistently had one of the best farm systems in the MLB. This season, LA's farm system ranks as the fifth-best in the entire league. Despite their spending spree in the offseason, the Dodgers continue to build a solid foundation of young players on their roster.

The Dodgers farm system's strength lies in its depth. “They aren't the No. 1 farm system in the sport anymore, but they are tied for first with the Rays in ‘quality depth,' which is just the total number of prospects they have graded above 40 FV,” Kiley McDaniel wrote on ESPN. Let's look at the seven players who made at least one appearance on a top 100 list.

Eduardo Quintero, CF

ESPN: #37 | The Athletic: #9 | MLB.com: #30

Let's start with the prospect who ranked the highest in any list, yet is the one with the most variance: Eduardo Quintero. The Athletic pegged Quintero as a top-10 prospect this year. Keith Law, who wrote the Top 100 list, remarked that “Given where his bat is, that would make him an easy All-Star, as he’s already a very advanced hitter who’s starting to come into power already at age 19.” That's high praise for a prospect.

And yet, ESPN and MLB.com had him way lower on their lists. McDaniel wrote that Quintero's tools are currently rated as average, saying, “As is, his hit/power/speed/defense in center field tools are all average to a tick above to go with his plus arm.” Quintero is one of the four outfielders on this list, a testament to the Dodgers' depth at the position.

Josue De Paula, LF

ESPN: #21 | The Athletic: #20 | MLB.com: #15

One of the top prospects for the Dodgers last season, De Paula's 2025 season has been more of the same from the young outfielder. He's ranked pretty consistently among LA's prospects, ranging in the 15-20 range. The upside he brings to the team is his power potential and his plate discipline. Law writes, “His approach at the plate is one of the best anywhere in the minors, and his ceiling comes down to how much he can convert that into greater damage — maybe 25-30 homers a year, in the best scenario — as he finishes filling out physically.”

Zyhir Hope, RF

ESPN: #40 | The Athletic: #36 | MLB.com: #27

Arguably the most physically impressive prospect for the Dodgers this season, Hope rose last season as a prospect with incredible physical tools. With a lightning fast, albeit a bit reckless, bat swing and power behind that swing, he looks like a potential home run hitter. However, his penchant for chasing too much hurts his rankings. McDaniel writes that, “The main issue is Hope's bat-to-ball ability which is a tick or two below average. ”

Mike Sirota, CF

ESPN: #55 | The Athletic: #51 | MLB.com: #60

Article Continues Below

Acquired by the Dodgers in the Gavin Lux trade, Sirota's an interesting prospect to evaluate. He's got a good eye, great patience in the batter's box, and has the power to make the most of his swings when he does decide to pull the trigger. Sirota also profiles as a potentially solid defender at center field. However, his swings have been erratic. Still, Law thinks that the floor is high for the for the outfielder. “I see a solid regular floor here, and if the hit/on-base parts of his game hold up when he’s facing pitchers his age, he could be an All-Star.”

River Ryan, RHP

ESPN: — | The Athletic: #55 | MLB.com: —

Ryan only appeared in one top-100 list this time around, and there's a few reasons for that. For one, the Dodgers pitcher is coming off Tommy John surgery: always a scary point in a pitcher's career. Ryan is also the oldest prospect on the list at 27. Still, Law believes that the sky's the limit for Ryan. “I said last year he could be a No. 2 starter if healthy, but with his stuff looking better than ever, maybe he could be even more than that.”

Emil Morales, SS

ESPN: #65 | The Athletic: #65 | MLB.com: #92

Morales is listed as a shortstop right now, but there's a very real possibility that he joins the Dodgers' growing platoon of young outfielders. At just 18 years old, Morales is growing into his body while already generating great power. Like with most young hitters, though, Morales struggles with contact: he struck out on 27% of his plate appearances.

Alex Freeland, IF

ESPN: — | The Athletic: #87 | MLB.com: —

The last player on this list, Freeland is one of the few prospects who's already had a taste of the big leagues. Freeland had 97 plate appearances for the Dodgers last season. However, LA's stacked infield meant that there was little room for the infielder to shine. Still, he profiles as a solid infielder who would likely get appearances on most teams in the league. It's hard to pass up a well-rounded hitter who can play 2B, 3B, and shortstop.