After saying goodbye to World Series Game 6 hero Justin Dean after he was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers have lost another playoff hero in Ben Rortvedt, the veteran catcher who held things down for Will Smith after the three-time All-Star suffered a hand injury down the stretch.

Taking to social media to announce the move, the Dodgers shared that, after placing Rortvedt on waivers, he had been claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. The team also decided to outright Tony Gonsolin, who opted for free agency.

“Catcher Ben Rortvedt was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds, and RHP Tony Gonsolin was outrighted and selected free agency,” The Dodgers shared on social media.

Initially acquired with Paul Gervase and Adam Serwinowski in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for Hunter Feduccia, Rortvedt rapidly became a fan favorite for his ability to get the most out of his pitching staff and for “Run Away,” his sax-heavy walkup music. Multiple Dodgers pitchers complemented Rortvedt for his expect play calling, and even with Dalton Rushing on the roster, Rortvedt ended up appearing in four games as Smith worked his way back from injury during the playoffs, while the former second-round pick was limited to just one at-bat.

Will the Dodgers be able to overcome losing Rortvedt? Yes, while he was an exceptionally underrated midseason addition, Los Angeles clearly likes what Rushing brings to the table and view him as a bigger piece of their team down the line. Still, the Dodgers made the most of Rortvedt's time with the team, and he has a World Series run and ring for his troubles. Not too shabby for an under-the-radar midseason acquisition.