The Los Angeles Dodgers just frightened opposing pitchers everywhere ahead of MLB Opening Day 2026. Kyle Tucker is leaving the Chicago Cubs and taking a reported $240 million deal to join the champs.

L.A. pulled off the explosive move late Thursday night, with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealing the news.

And already, the World Series winners present a lineup that'll make all-star teams jealous…and keep pitchers up at night. Shohei Ohtani remains in the leadoff role for Dave Roberts and company. But Tucker likely will follow the Most Valuable Player winner.

The back-to-back champs just got a whole lot scarier 😳 https://t.co/FfMjDstIae pic.twitter.com/nTDc8qXvPn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 16, 2026

Tucker's arrival increases the chances of the Dodgers matching history: Becoming the first three-peat World Series winner since the early 2000 New York Yankees. Plus become L.A.'s first three-peat champ since the Lakers during that same era.

Kyle Tucker adds to history of blockbuster Dodgers moves

The franchise's win-now tactics continues to be several steps ahead of everyone else.

Now Tucker adds to the list of historic blockbuster moves the Dodgers have made.

Ohtani signed his epic $700 million deal back in Dec. 2023. The boys in blue snatched the World Series over the Yankees in response for the 2024 season.

But L.A. added extra arms on the mound too in aggressive fashion. Tyler Glasnow arrived following the '24 title run. Same with Blake Snell with his $182 million deal in Nov. 2024. The franchise even added prized rookie Roki Sasaki to load up the mound. All three delivered their arm impact during the run to the WS.

The latest marquee signing brings five MLB All-Star appearances in tow plus the Silver Slugger Award. He hands L.A. a base stealer too — with tallying at least 25 stolen bases through three of his last four seasons.

Opposing pitchers beware feels more realistic as a warning sign outside Chavez Ravine for the upcoming season.