The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the World Series on Friday night. Los Angeles was able to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, to even the series at 3-3. Following the game, retired NBA legend and Dodgers fan Magic Johnson praised the team.

“Mookie Betts drove in two runs and Will Smith locked in the third run. I can’t wait until tomorrow!! Go Dodgers Go Dodgers Go Dodgers!!” Johnson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson is part of the Dodgers ownership group. Los Angeles is now just one victory away from winning their second consecutive World Series title.

“It's been a heck of a series,” said Dodgers left fielder Kiké Hernández, per MLB.com. “Why not play a Game 7?”

Game 7 of the Fall Classic is on Saturday night. Johnson has frequently commented about the Dodgers during this series.

Dodgers played a gem of a game to win Game 6

Two of the Dodgers' wins in this series came with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. Yamamoto allowed just one run in six innings of work on Friday. He has kept Los Angeles going in the series.

Article Continues Below

Both teams are ready and excited to play one last time on Saturday.

“Man, we live for Game 7, so here we go,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per ESPN.

This has been a wild Fall Classic. Los Angeles won an epic 18-inning thriller in Game 3, that ultimately made a huge difference in the series. The club's victory in Game 6 snapped a two-game losing streak.

Los Angeles used pitcher Tyler Glasnow in relief in Game 6, to hold off the Blue Jays. Glasnow came in after Roki Sasaki worked for an inning.

“I just felt that Roki wasn’t as sharp, and I just felt we needed some swing-and-miss and Glasnow was the guy. So I had him loose, kind of looming,” Roberts said.

Game 7 of the World Series is Saturday at 8:00 ET.