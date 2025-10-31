Game 6 of the World Series begins at 8 p.m. EST, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a must-win situation against the Toronto Blue Jays. Leading up to the contest, minority owner Magic Johnson shared an encouraging message to L.A. before the start of the game.

Johnson, who is 66 years old, posted a good luck message on X, formerly known as Twitter. Typically, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is known for stating the obvious on social media. However, this time, his post was a solid inspirational message for the Dodgers.

“Dodger Nation, good luck to our Boys in Blue tonight as we try to even it up and send this incredible Series to a Game 7!”

Magic Johnson first became a minority owner of the Dodgers back in 2012 with the Guggenheim Baseball Management group. Since then, the franchise has been one of the most competitive teams in baseball, winning two World Series in the past five years (2020 and 2024).

Los Angeles fell 2-3 in the series after suffering a 6-1 loss in Game 5. Since the amazing 6-5 Game 3 win that went 18 innings, the Dodgers have largely struggled at the plate. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays' bats have remained hot in back-to-back games, giving them the edge for Game 6.

With everything on the line, L.A. is starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against the Blue Jays. The last time he started was in the Dodgers' 5-1 Game 2 win, where he put on a dominant display. The 27-year-old starting pitcher ended that contest with eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits and one earned run through 9.0 innings pitched.

The Dodgers will hope for a similar outing on Friday. A win ties the series up at seven wins apiece, while a loss ends it for Los Angeles. You can watch the game on Fox.