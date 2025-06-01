Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy went deep not once, but twice in an 18-2 blowout of the New York Yankees. Following Saturday's game, Muncy revealed what it meant to him to have that kind of stellar performance.

“Just trying to get the ball up in the zone, know that they were going throw a lot of soft stuff,” Muncy said, per FOX Sports. “I just got some good swings off.”

Muncy is now eighth on the Dodgers all-time home run list, per the outlet.

“I am honored to be able to have hit as many home runs as I have wearing a Dodgers uniform,” Muncy added. “Hopefully I got a lot more in me, and hopefully we got a lot more wins like today in us.”

Muncy's home runs on Saturday were the 200th and the 201st in his career. He finished his insane day on Saturday with three hits in six at-bats. Muncy also posted a whopping seven RBIs for his club.

Following the performance, Muncy is now hitting .220 on the season with six home runs.

The Dodgers look to sweep the Yankees on Sunday, after two impressive victories in the series. New York's Aaron Judge also hit two home runs Saturday, for the Yankees' only runs.

The Dodgers look like a World Series champion once again

The Dodgers have exploded offensively against the Yankees. Los Angeles has scored 26 runs in just two games.

On Friday, it was Shohei Ohtani who hit two home runs in the team's 8-5 victory. Then on Saturday, it was Muncy's turn. Entering Saturday's game, the Dodgers infielder had just four homers on the season.

“On the one, I finally hit it fair. I think I have hit about 10 balls this year that have been foul by three or four feet,” Muncy added.

The Dodgers are looking to be as strong as they were last season. Los Angeles is hoping to return to the World Series. Things seem to be going according to plan, as the club is first in the National League West. Los Angeles has won seven of their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles is now 36-22, following Saturday's win. The Dodgers and Yankees meet again on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 ET.