The Los Angeles Dodgers just won their second consecutive World Series. While the Dodgers are getting a lot of hate from Major League Baseball fans, one of their players isn't afraid to stand up to that criticism.

Dodgers star Max Muncy is chirping back at haters who think the Dodgers aren't the best team in baseball.

“It's funny how back-to-back years the best team didn't win, or that's what people say,” Muncy said jokingly on Foul Territory. “I'm really happy the best team didn't win.”

Some think the better team lost the World Series this year, but @MaxMuncy9 doesn't quite agree. "It's funny how back-to-back years the best team didn't win, or that's what people say." 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/z3IW1SFXEH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Los Angeles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-game series. L.A. needed 18 innings to post one of those four victories. Game 7 was also a contest that was settled in extra innings, going 11 frames.

“A seven-game series, that's enough games for teams to kind of separate themselves a little bit,” Muncy said. “….I always felt like the team that is going to win is going to separate themselves a little bit.”

The Dodgers will now look for their third consecutive World Series in 2026. One of the biggest reasons why the team has haters is because of the massive amount of payroll the Dodgers spend on players.

Article Continues Below

Dodgers looked dominant in the World Series

The Dodgers found ways to win in this year's World Series, when it originally looked like they wouldn't. Los Angeles was down 3-0 in the pivotal Game 7, after Bo Bichette homered off Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles was then saved by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who came in to pitch in Game 7 in relief. Yamamoto had already started in Game 6, and won that contest. Muncy was in awe of that.

“Yoshi putting his body on the line like that to get us a win, it's hard to describe that in words,” Muncy added on the show.

Yamamoto also willed the team to win in Game 2. The hurler pitched the entire game for the Dodgers in that contest. Yamamoto won three games for Los Angeles in the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers also defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. Los Angeles has three titles now since 2020, and the club shows no signs of stopping.