When Max Muncy went yard in the Los Angeles Dodgers' second game of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, it was notable for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, it gave Los Angeles some much-needed insurance while Yoshinobu Yamamoto was dishing on the mound, with the team's lead blossoming from 2-1 to 3-1 one inning before Shohei Ohtani broke his hitting slump to put a fourth run on the board. But it also marked a special moment for Muncy historically, as it marked his 14th postseason home run in a Dodgers uniform, which is more than any other player in organizational history.

“Max Muncy is now the Dodgers' all-time postseason home run leader,” Dodgers Insider shared. “His 14th postseason homer as a Dodger gives the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the sixth.”

Originally drafted in the fifth round out of Baylor in 2012, Muncy began his career in the then-Oakland Athletics system before being released from the team's roster in 2017 at the end of spring training. Joining the Dodgers system later that month, Muncy was called up in April of 2018 and has become a fixture of the organization, appearing in 924 regular-season games plus 69 more playoff contests over his seven-year run in Los Angeles.

Now sitting pretty with the most postseason home runs in franchise history, Muncy can turn his attention to the task at hand, which is working over at-bats to knock out opposing pitchers while providing the occasional pop of power from the middle of the lineup. Considering how he's played against the Brewers so far this postseason, that strategy has produced incredible results.