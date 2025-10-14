The route to a World Series title often requires some luck, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 Game 1 NLCS victory over the Milwaukee Brewers was accompanied by a play that could have swung momentum towards the opposition.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth inning, the Brewers turned the first 8-6-2 double play in postseason history when center fielder Sal Frelick brought a Max Muncy fly ball off the wall and helped generate a force out at home as well as an out at third base.

Following the game, Muncy made his feelings on the historic play clear.

“It’s got to be the longest double play in history, too, right?” Muncy told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “That was unbelievable.”

The contest was scoreless at the time of the historic double play, but Los Angeles eventually broke through thanks to a solo home run from Freddie Freeman in the top of the sixth, and added another insurance run in the top of the ninth. Additionally, they received a stellar showing from starter Blake Snell, who only surrendered one hit across eight innings of scoreless baseball.

“This is as good as I can remember in the postseason,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Snell’s outing, “against a very gritty team. You're not going to see too many performances like that, certainly in the postseason. This was pretty special.”

Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers will take place on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, and Los Angeles will attempt to build on their intense Game 1 win.

“Getting on the road in an environment and taking the first one, it’s huge,” Freeman told MLB.com. “You can’t understate that at all.”