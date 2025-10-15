The Los Angeles Dodgers made postseason history in Game 2 of the NLCS thanks to a swing that no glove could stop. In the sixth inning, Max Muncy launched a solo home run to center field off Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 lead and setting a new franchise record for home runs in the playoffs with the club.

The moment was a perfect storm of redemption and record-breaking. After the 35-year-old's near-miss in Game 1 turned into a bizarre double play involving Sal Frelick, this time the Brewers outfielder couldn’t deny him. Frelick timed his leap at the wall, but the ball sailed just out of reach.

The MLB took to X (formerly known as Twitter) moments later, capturing the blast with a highlight clip that summed up the moment.

“Max Muncy doubles the Dodgers lead with a home run! #NLCS”

Max Muncy doubles the Dodgers lead with a home run! #NLCS pic.twitter.com/6bpcAieN46 — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2025

The homer was the Dodgers slugger’s 14th in postseason play, surpassing Corey Seager and Justin Turner for the franchise’s all-time lead. It also marked his first of the 2025 playoffs, further cementing his legacy in October.

Article Continues Below

Muncy's power has long been part of the Dodgers playoff formula. With a career .372 OBP in the postseason and 22 homers in the 2025 regular season, he remains a consistent threat. Batting fifth in the order provided him protection, and he capitalized.

In contrast to Game 1, where Frelick played a central role in robbing Muncy of an RBI, Game 2 offered a full-circle moment. This time, the swing was clean, the result decisive, and the damage immediate. Peralta exited the game after 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs.

The Dodgers vs. Brewers series remains tight, but Muncy's blast may shift momentum. It extended Los Angeles' lead and energized an offense that has struggled for power in the NLCS. His homer was one of just three hit by the team so far.

As Game 2 continues, the record-setting swing stood as the defining moment—one that could tip the balance toward another World Series run.