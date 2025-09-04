The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to getting a key piece of their offense back. Veteran third baseman Max Muncy has officially started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, signaling that his return to the big league roster is on track. After weeks of uncertainty, this injury update comes at a crucial time for a club navigating a competitive NL West playoff race.

The left-handed slugger has been sidelined since August 13 with a right oblique strain, and while his recovery was initially expected to take just a few weeks, an illness further delayed his progress. His absence has been felt across the lineup, with the Dodgers lineup depth being tested by a rotating cast of fill-ins. With 23 games left in the regular season, getting Muncy back could be the spark Los Angeles needs to lock down the division.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments helped clarify the timeline for Muncy’s return. MLB's Sonja Chen took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the update from the manager ahead of Thursday’s rehab debut.

Article Continues Below

“Dave Roberts said Max Muncy will begin his rehab assignment tonight, playing third base for OKC.”

Before the injury, the 35-year-old slugger had been producing solid numbers—batting .258 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in 89 games. His power and plate discipline gave the Dodgers much-needed balance behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman in the order. Without Muncy, the offense has lacked consistency, and the team has posted a 5-5 record over its last 10 games.

Now sitting at 78-61, the team holds a narrow 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West playoff race. With so little margin for error, every roster move could swing the standings. While the injury update relating to Muncy doesn’t guarantee an immediate return, it marks a critical step forward—one the Dodgers have been waiting on, and one that could shape their final stretch of the 2025 MLB season.