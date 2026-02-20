The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for another championship run in 2026. However, spring training feels a bit different for LA this year, as future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw retired after last season. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy recently shared his thoughts on not seeing Kershaw's name on a locker in the spring training clubhouse this year, via Foul Territory.

“You mention the locker, it's just funny, even in the springs where he hadn't necessarily signed with us when spring started, it was always empty because we knew,” Muncy said. “It is weird seeing that spot filled now. It will be the same way at Dodger Stadium when you see that locker when you walk in on the right side and someone else is gonna be in it.”

There were offseasons when Kershaw did not re-sign with the Dodgers until spring. There were even rumors that he could sign elsewhere — with the Texas Rangers being mentioned as a possible suitor. However, Kershaw always returned to Los Angeles. This represents the first season the Dodgers will not have Clayton Kershaw on the roster since 2008 — which was his rookie campaign in MLB.

“It's been strange without him… The example that he set, it's up to us now to try to continue to set that example for the younger guys and just teach them what it really means to be a Dodger,” Muncy continued. “I know Kersh is going to say it started long before him, but in my eyes he's the guy that set the example in this clubhouse. For me, it's almost like you just don't want to let that guy down. So you want to keep that legacy of his going.

“We're gonna show up every single day and work our tails off as hard as we possibly can, and we're going to try to get better every single day.”

Kershaw's impact remains even though he is retired now. With that being said, MLB fans may get to see him pitch once again, as Kershaw is on Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster.