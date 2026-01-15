It was a perfect ending to an amazing career as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw retired after 17 seasons. But he is not done pitching yet, as MLB revealed he will be pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, according to a post on X.

“His story isn't finished yet … Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in the #WorldBaseballClassic,” MLB wrote on X.

This will be the first time Kershaw has pitched in the World Baseball Classic, but it's not the first opportunity. Previously, he had committed in 2023, but pulled out of the tournament before it began.

At the time, Kershaw did not give a reason why he pulled out of the tournament. However, there was speculation that it was due to his inability to secure the proper insurance to pitch. Kershaw will likely be able to get it this time, especially since he is officially retired from the Dodgers.

Kershaw had just finished an incredible 17-season career that saw him win three championships with the Dodgers. He went 222-96 with a career 2.54 ERA. Additionally, Kershaw amassed over 3,000 strikeouts in a career that saw him be one of the most dominant pitchers in Dodgers' history. He went 11-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 84 strikeouts in his final season, while contributing to the team, mainly in a support role.

Kershaw may get an opportunity to pitch against his old teammates. Notably, Shohei Ohtani will play for Team Japan. He will also get a chance to once again team up with old Dodgers teammate Will Smith. The chance to play for his country is special, and also a great sendoff for a pitcher who will likely be in the Hall-of-Fame someday.