The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 2–0 series lead, unbeaten through the postseason after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers. The ace posted a 12–8 record with a 2.49 ERA and 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings during the regular season. In the Wild Card clincher against Cincinnati, he allowed no earned runs and struck out nine over 6.2 innings. The Phillies, on the other hand, are pinning their hopes on Aaron Nola, who trudged through a bruising season, going 6.01 ERA over 17 starts (94.1 innings). However, Nola ended the season strong with eight innings of one-run ball and nine strikeouts versus the Minnesota Twins. Philadelphia plans to follow him with left-hander Ranger Suarez, a move that influenced Los Angeles’ lineup decisions.

The Dodgers' dynamic duo, Will Smith and Max Muncy, are set for their first starts of the NLDS, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Smith, who missed most of September with a hand fracture, returns behind the plate and will bat fifth. He had been limited to pinch-hitting duties through the first two games, going 1-for-4 with a walk. His only hit, a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning of Game 2, helped seal the Los Angeles 5–3 victory. During the regular season, Smith hit .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .901 OPS, leading the team in batting average and on-base percentage.

Meanwhile, Muncy, starting at third base, also returns after sitting against Philadelphia’s left-handed starters in Games 1 and 2. He walked and doubled in Game 2 and has reached base four times through 10 postseason at-bats (.200/.429/.300). During the regular season, he batted .243 with 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a .470 slugging percentage over 313 at-bats.

Wednesday will be the first time since June 27 that Los Angeles has fielded this combination of position players. The lineup features Shohei Ohtani (DH), Mookie Betts (SS), Teoscar Hernandez (RF), Freddie Freeman (1B), Will Smith (C), Kike Hernandez (LF), Max Muncy (3B), Andy Pages (CF), and Tommy Edman (2B).

Having scored four or more runs in 13 straight postseason games, the Dodgers hope to add to a streak they currently share with the 1970–71 Orioles.

First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. PT.