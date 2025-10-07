The Los Angeles Dodgers are undefeated through four games in the 2025 MLB postseason. That is quite an achievement for the reigning World Series champions, especially when considering the fact that they played their first two games in the National League Division Series in one of the most notorious baseball territories in the league.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers humbled the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Game 1 and Game 2 of the series via scores of 5-3 and 4-3, respectively. Now the Dodgers fly back home for Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, where they will look to complete a sweep of the Phillies.

But before that, Freeman opened up about how tough it was to perform in Philly, where the Dodgers hit just .194 in two games in the postseason.

“To get two in this environment is obviously massive… This is a really hard place to play [as a visitor,” the former National League Most Valuable Player told reporters during the postgame press conference (h/t the MLB Network).

The Dodgers passed the test in Game 2 amid an entertaining pitching duel between Los Angeles' Blake Snell and Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo. The game was scoreless in the first six innings before Luzardo blinked first, as Kike Hernandez hit a slow roller that Trea Turner couldn't get home fast enough to beat Teoscar Hernandez.

Snell was locked in the entire time he was on the mound. In six innings of work, he gave up zero runs and just a hit to go along with four walks while collecting a total of nine strikeouts. The Dodgers' bullpen ran into some trouble as Emmet Sheehan and Blake Treinen combined for three earned runs on five hits before Alex Vesia and Roki Sasaki extinguished the fire with the former earning a hold and the latter a save.

The Dodgers can reserve their spot in the NL Championship Series as soon as this coming Wednesday, when they will get the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Phillies will start Aaron Nola in a do-or-die scenario for Philadelphia.