It was not long ago that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki was viewed as a top-flight arm that numerous MLB teams were interested in bringing to the United States last offseason.

A turbulent regular season and an intriguing postseason changed how some viewed the rookie’s overall outlook. But a less-than-stellar spring training caused many to wonder if he would have a future at the sport’s highest level.

Sasaki’s first start of the campaign earlier this week against the Cleveland Guardians saw him toss four innings, surrender one run, allow four hits, and strike out four batters. According to Baseball Savant, the 24-year-old induced nine whiffs and boasted the game’s top pitch velocity with a 99.5 mph fastball.

As long as Sasaki continues to develop his control and overall disposition on the mound, there is no question that the talent will meet the moment. His first start might not have been perfect, but it served as a reminder that he has the stuff and awareness to be a key contributor. The only factors remaining would be mechanical refinement and renewed fervor.

“I actually didn't have confidence at all before this game started,” Sasaki said through interpreter Kensuke Okubo. “But I was just focusing on doing what I can control.”

Roki Sasaki has shown he’s only a few adjustments away from dominance

The biggest mistake fans and pundits may be making when discussing the Rikuzentakata native is overemphasizing his immediate potential. Many have already lost faith in the youngster due to his lackluster start, but such an assessment would overlook that his shortcomings stem from technical development rather than a lack of raw talent.

Through his first four innings of work, Sasaki has generated seven called strikes and two whiffs with his fastball. It could be argued that if he’s able to command this pitch, it will open up avenues for his splitter and slider to land more effectively. Such was the case in his first start when he allowed just one hard-hit piece of contact through five total splitters or sliders that were batted.

“Establishing the fastball early, I think, is really important,” catcher Dalton Rushing told Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “Landing the splitter would change a lot for him, if he can land the splitter when he needs to. And then just let it go. When he does it, he’s going to get more swing-and-miss. But I thought it was a quality start for him.”

If Sasaki can fortify his mechanics and pitch with authentic confidence, his first appearance of 2026 might eventually be viewed as the moment when he started to truly establish his identity.

“When you don’t have success, it’s hard to have real confidence,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That was certainly an honest admission. But when you perform, you start to have true confidence. So hopefully he can build on this one.”

The Dodgers will get another look at Sasaki on Sunday afternoon when he faces the Washington Nationals in their series finale.