The Los Angeles Dodgers have impossibly high expectations. After a historic postseason and another high-spending offseason, it is World Series or bust for Los Angeles. The move that started this spending spree was a trade for Red Sox superstar Mookie Betts. Two World Series titles later, the future Hall of Famer is starting the season at shortstop again. As the Dodgers start spring training games. Betts spoke with USA Today's Bob Nightengale about starting another season at shortstop.

“This is not like a vengeance tour,” Betts said at Dodgers camp. “It’s about proving a lot of people wrong. But more than anything, it’s about proving myself right. So many years, I just didn’t believe in myself.”

“I just feel so prepared now,’’ he continued. “I can go home and sleep and not stare at video all day trying to figure things out. I’m giving it my all so I can lay my head down at night knowing that my work prepared me for any balls coming my way. I know I can do this. I really do. I’m excited to prove people wrong.”

Last year, the Dodgers started Betts at shortstop and it was off to a hot start. But a mid-season injury thrust Miguel Rojas into action and Betts returned to the outfield when he came back. How can he improve this season?

The Dodgers have the depth to sustain growing pains

Rojas was the shortstop for a few weeks until the Dodgers traded for Tommy Edman from the St Louis Cardinals. Edman and Rojas split time at short while he, Kike Hernandez, and Andy Pages all played centerfield. Edman won the NLCS MVP and re-signed in Los Angeles this offseason. While he is listed as their starting centerfielder, Betts can be replaced at short if things go poorly.

The Dodgers brought Kike Hernandez back and Miguel Rojas is still around, so there are plenty of middle-infield options even after the trade of Gavin Lux. Hyeseong Kim is in town and ready to make his MLB debut, likely at second base. While Betts wants to prove people wrong, he should not be worried about letting the team down. Their depth is the most underrated part of the team and can pick up any slack.

The issue here is that the Dodgers don't have anywhere for Betts to go in the outfield. Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Conforto are both corner outfielders and Betts has not played centerfield since 2021. How will the Dodgers handle their crowded infield and star-filled team this season?