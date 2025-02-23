Mookie Betts delivered the go-ahead run in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, helping secure the title for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-1 defeat of the New York Yankees. There’s never been any doubt regarding the talents of the 11-year veteran. But now Betts will embark on his most challenging endeavor to date.

Betts will make the transition to shortstop full time in 2025. He’s started 81 of his 1,219 career games at the position entering this season. Former former shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been helping Betts make the switch from outfield to infield and the two-time Gold Glove winner has been extremely impressed with Betts’ progress.

“I wouldn’t say this for anybody else that’s just spent however many years in the outfield and then go to the infield… But I can truly tell you, I think he can be an elite defender at the position – which is just crazy to say,” Tulowitzki acknowledged via Dodgers Nation on X.

The transition Betts is undertaking is all the more impressive considering he had spent nearly his entire career in the outfield heading into this season. And Betts won six Gold Gloves for his work in right field.

“I couldn’t believe the strides that he made… I say to do something, and it’s pretty much done in a day or two. And then once he went home, he would send me video back, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s it, man.’ Talk about a pretty easy guy to work with. He’s special,” Tulowitzki added.

Mookie Betts expects to have a special season with the Dodgers

Last season the Dodgers asked their MVP right fielder to make the change to shortstop. Betts embraced the challenge, drawing 61 starts at the position in 2024. But ultimately manager Dave Roberts moved Betts back to his natural position in the outfield. Either way you look at it, the decision paid off as Los Angeles won the World Series.

Now Betts will begin the 2025 campaign at short and he intends for the move to be permanent as he proves everybody wrong on his ability to handle one of the most demanding defensive positions in baseball.

Although Betts is obviously driven by the challenge of mastering something people assumed you couldn’t do, the position change is, ultimately, a selfless act. Making the switch to the middle infield helps maximize the Dodgers super roster, allowing Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Comforto to man the outfield corners while Tommy Edman plays center.

It would be foolish to bet against Betts turning himself into a plus shortstop at the age of 32, one thing you can certainly count on is his offensive production. The Dodgers announced the top four players in their preposterously stacked lineup and Betts will bat right between reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani and former MVP Freddie Freeman, meaning the Dodgers first three batters have five MVP Awards between them as well as World Series MVP for good measure.