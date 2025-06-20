Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were both hit by pitches multiple times during the recent San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series. Other players on both teams were also hit by pitches, and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry boiled over at times. Managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt were even seemingly on the verge of a fight during Thursday's game. Both managers got brutally honest on the situation after the game, as did Manny Machado. Mookie Betts, however, had no interest in discussing the topic.

“I don't know, I ain't got nothing to do with that,” Betts told reporters on Spectrum SportsNet, via Foul Territory. “There's gonna be zero controversy talk over here, so if y'all wanna talk about hit-by-pitches, we can go ahead and end it… It was a good baseball game. They came out on top.”

Betts clearly wanted to focus on the baseball element of the game as opposed to the brewing rivalry following multiple hit-by-pitches. As for the game itself, the Padres emerged victorious with a 5-3 win. The Dodgers, though, earned a 3-1 series victory.

LA and San Diego will not play again until the middle of August. It will be intriguing to see if the tension carries over into the teams' next head-to-head matchup. There is no question that the Dodgers and Padres are not exactly big fans of one another.

The Dodgers hold a five-game lead over the third place San Diego Padres in the National league West division. The San Francisco Giants, who are in second place, currently sit three and a half games behind Los Angeles. It has been a competitive division, but San Diego needs to bounce back soon in order to avoid falling out of the division race.

The Dodgers' next game is scheduled for Friday night against the Washington Nationals, while the Padres and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday evening as well.