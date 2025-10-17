The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Game 3 of the American League Championship Series hunting for a 3-0 lead. Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and the Dodgers won two road games against the Milwaukee Brewers to start the series. The shortstop kept things going on Thursday night, hitting a double off of Aaron Ashby. With that swing, the All-Star set a new Dodgers postseason record.

Betts has been an elite player ever since he arrived in Los Angeles in 2020. Offensively, he is a perennial MVP candidate who can single-handedly win a postseason series for his team. His double off of Ashby in the first inning scored the first run of Game 3, sending Ohtani home after the reigning NL MVP hit a leadoff triple.

Betts' double did more than just scored a run, though. According to MLB Network's David Vassegh, the shortstop now leads the franchise in postseason doubles with 19.

“Mookie Betts' 19th career postseason double with Dodgers passes Justin Turner for most in franchise history,” Vassegh said.

Mookie Betts' 19th career Postseason double with #Dodgers passes Justin Turner for most in franchise history. #NLCS https://t.co/bfDh1eDLze — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) October 16, 2025

Ashby and the Brewers relievers had some success against the Dodgers in the first two games of the NLCS. However, Ohtani and Betts helped to force an early switch from Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy early in Game 3. Jacob Misiorowski entered the game and helped the Brewers maintain a 1-1 tie before a two run inning by Los Angeles in the sixth.

The Dodgers are in the driver's seat in the NLCS. If Los Angeles holds on to its lead, it could enter Friday's game one win away from another World Series appearance. Betts and Co. have been nearly unstoppable in the playoffs, winning all but one game heading into Game 3 of the NLCS.

Regardless of how this year's run ends, Betts will live forever in the Dodgers' history books. He hopes that his broken record is one step on a journey that ends in back-to-back championships.