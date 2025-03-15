The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to play the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series, but will Mookie Betts be available? The Tokyo Series officially begins the 2025 MLB season with LA and Chicago set to play, but Betts' status is in question because he has been “feeling under the weather,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. As a result, Betts did not play in the Dodgers' first exhibition game in Japan.

“Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts won’t play tomorrow either. They’ll see how he’s feeling on the off day before determining his status for the Cubs games,” Ardaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers would obviously love to have Betts available for the first two games of the season. With that being said, they will be careful about rushing the Dodgers star back into action. It remains to be seen if Mookie Betts will play in the Tokyo Series.

Betts is a consistent MVP candidate, but he was limited to 116 games played in 2024 due to injury. He still managed to finish 13th in National League MVP voting, though. In 2023, Betts finished second in MVP voting after playing in 152 games. In other words, Betts is going to produce at an elite level while on the field.

Mookie spent some time at shortstop in 2024. In 2025, Betts is expected to handle shortstop once again. The 32-year-old is ready to play the position.

If Betts is ultimately unavailable for the Tokyo Series, however, Miguel Rojas is a candidate to start at shortstop. Los Angeles features plenty of depth so finding a way to replace Betts won't be a problem. Replacing his elite production will be a challenge, but superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman will help matters without question.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mookie Betts' status as they are made available.