Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has yet to take the mound in the 2025 MLB season, but he's steadily working his way toward to a return to pitching duties.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player is not expected to pitch in a game anytime soon, or at least until the MLB All-Star break, but even before seeing what Ohtani can do on the hill in Dodgers uniform, Baseball Hall of Famer pitcher Pedro Martinez is already campaigning for the 30-year-old star to be the team's closer in the World Series.

“I would love to see Ohtani as a closer in the World Series,” Martinez shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Ohtani has already done some live batting practices as a pitcher. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed impressed with the progress of Ohtani following the latter's pitching session in a simulated setting opposite hitters from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

“He’s just using his entire arsenal, also with today doing the up-down, he’s certainly well beyond where he was in spring (training),” Roberts said about Ohtani (h/t Fox Sports).

However, Roberts also hinted that Shohei Ohtani is still working out his ability to find the strike zone.

“I think he would wishes his command would have been a little bit better, but really positive day for sure,” Roberts added.

As for his form at the plate, Ohtani has been right up there with the best, thus far in the 2025 campaign. In his first 58 games this season, the Japanese star has hit .292/.386/.661 with 23 home runs and 39 RBIs. He also carries a 1.047 OPS and a 192 OPS+.

Ohtani has yet to pitch for the Dodgers since he signed a mammoth 10-year, $700 million contract with Los Angeles in 2023. He went under the knife to repair his right elbow in 2023, forcing him to hold off his duties in the big leagues as a pitcher. During his time with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 3.31 FIP across 86 appearances, which were all starts.

Even without Shohei Ohtani pitching, the Dodgers remain very competitive in 2025, as they are atop the National League West division entering Tuesday with a 36-24 record.