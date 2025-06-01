The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching situation is getting dangerously close to dire.

With 14 pitchers on IL, from Cy Young-winning starters like Blake Snell to World Series relief heroes like Blake Treinen, and everyone in between, Los Angeles has been taking chances on just about any bullpen options who hits the transaction wire, even if some of them already haven't worked out for one reason or another.

So, with reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani working his way back from injury with a simulated two-inning outing, the Dodgers would welcome their DH taking on a bigger role as a starting pitcher, right?

While conventional wisdom would say yes, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez would disagree, as he doesn't believe the risk is worth the reward.

Article Continues Below

“It is a tough one for me. We were having dinner with Hall of Famer John Smoltz last night, little name drop. And he said, Poppy, in 2023, he had the best stuff of any pitcher in the game. This is not a stuffed stuff. Obviously, his talent is off the charts. But if Otani gets hurt and makes it 15 pitchers on the IL, the season is over,” Rodriguez said.

“So for me, the risk and reward is not there. Something else to think about is he's not a finesse pitcher. He's a power pitcher. Fastball, tight slider, and split. He's already had two Tommy John injuries. He had a separate shoulder injury in the World Series. I would let that lie. I would have a whole offseason in spring training to set this up physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

On paper, Rodriguez's assertion is hard to argue, as if Ohtani were to land on IL with a season-ending injury, it would severely limit the Dodgers' ceiling for this season, and potentially next. Ohtani won the MVP without throwing a pitch and is on track to do so again in 2025, assuming he remains on track to lead the NL in home runs. With that being said, getting a pitcher of 2023 Ohtani's caliber would be hard to turn down, even at full strength, as he was a fantastic player for the Angels and is being paid $700 million because of his two-way abilities.