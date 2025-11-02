The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to keep their MLB crown. Los Angeles gave the ball to reigning National League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani the ball as a starter, but it did not go very well for the Dodgers.

Pitching on a short rest, Ohtani had some success early on in the game, but his command was clearly not at its top form. Ohtani was eventually taken off the bump in the third inning after allowing three earned runs on five hits with two free passes issued and three strikeouts through 51 pitches.

The decision to replace Ohtani on the mound following his struggles in the third frame, where he also gave up Bo Bichette's towering three-run home run that put the Blue Jays on the board first.

It is now on the Dodgers' bullpen to get the job done on the mound the rest of the way. Justin Wrobleski was the first one to get called to pitch after Ohtani, pitching for 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts before being replaced by Tyler Glasnow, who also saw some action on the hill late in Game 6.

Despite an ugly pitching night, Shohei Ohtani can still do damage to the Blue Jays with his bat. The superstar two-way baseball unicorn started the day batting .254 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs in the 2025 MLB postseason. He also had Game 7's first hit with a single off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in the opening inning.