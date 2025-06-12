The Los Angeles Dodgers are 41-28 ahead of a key series against the San Francisco Giants. Dave Roberts leads his team into the most important three-game stretch of their season as he competes with Bob Melvin for the top spot in the National League West. The Dodgers' offense continues to lead the way for their team, with Shohei Ohtani putting together another historic season in Los Angeles. However, struggles from Michael Conforto and the defensive versatility of Mookie Betts should give Roberts the confidence to call up one of the team's top prospects; Alex Freeland.

Freeland currently plays for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. The third-round pick was drafted in 2022 and has impressed on his way through Los Angeles' player development system. In 63 games of Triple-A ball this season, Freeland is slashing .259/.372/.421. The numbers don't blow scouts out of the water, but his defensive talent and youthful energy could earn him an opportunity in the major leagues.

While it might not happen as soon as this weekend, Roberts needs to find players who can spell his starters during the dog days of the season. Calling up top prospects and giving them a taste of the major leagues is one of many options. While most of the roster spots in Los Angeles are locked down, Freeland could get valuable experience being around Betts, watching how he prepares for each game.

The Dodgers have already welcomed Hyeseong Kim to their major league roster. He and Dalton Rushing are two young players that are benefiting from the experience. Roberts has the freedom to call up other prospects, and Freeland is at the top of the list.

What has Alex Freeland done to earn a call-up?

Freeland's numbers don't blow fans away, but Dodgers fans have been excited about the prospect. His time in Oklahoma City has allowed him to develop as a hitter against better competition. Right now, though, he offers more as a defender than he does in the batter's box. Through 247 at-bats, Freeland has 64 hits and 46 walks. He has struck out more than he has worked walks, but a .372 on-base percentage would place him in the top 30 in the major leagues.

As a base-runner, though, Freeland has been electric. He has 12 steals in 63 games, which would lead the Dodgers. His aggressiveness on the base paths makes him an exciting and efficient player. His 110 combined hits and walks have yielded 45 runs scored. That number pairs well with his 46 RBIs in Triple-A this season. He hits more for contact than power, making him a perfect batter in front of Betts and Ohtani.

While he has been good at the plate, Freeland's biggest pro is what he can do in the field. Roberts could play him at third base and shortstop depending on which player he wants to rest that day. His arm and fielding ability are the main reasons why he is the team's fourth-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline. For young players, defense is the quickest way to earn an opportunity at the next level, and Freeland has take full advantage.

Freeland has heard his name in trade talks, but Los Angeles is unlikely to let him go at the deadline.

What could Freeland add to the Dodgers?

As a pure player, Freeland is less talented than everyone on Los Angeles' roster. However, his skillset makes him an interesting player when Roberts decides to give him a chance. The biggest thing that he unlocks for the Dodgers has to do with Mookie Betts. The former MVP has played in right field and at shortstop this season. With Freeland on the roster, Betts can spend more time in the outfield, where he spent the vast majority of his career before 2023.

Betts being able to play across the outfield could also benefit Michael Conforto. The veteran signed with the Dodgers this offseason, but has been one of the few weak spots in Los Angeles this year. Roberts has not said that Conforto could be sent to the minor leagues, but some time out of the lineup could be what he needs to find his swing. At his best, the former Giant is an All-Star talent, but has had a tough time adjusting to his new team.

Finally, Freeland's speed makes him a fantastic utility player for Roberts to turn to in the right spots. When he is on base, the 23-year-old is a constant threat to steal bases. Against the right pitcher, that is a major weapon in a close game.

Roberts has his team well on its way to back-to-back titles. However, as the season enters the core part of the season, Freeland should be the next prospect that gets a chance. If he shows what he can do at the highest level, the Dodgers' future becomes that much brighter.