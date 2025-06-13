There's now two ways about it: the Los Angeles Dodgers need pitchers.

Entering the offseason with a reworked rotation so deep some thought Dave Roberts might go with a six-man rotation, the Dodgers have watched big name after big name go on IL over the past few months, with Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Treinen, and about a dozen other players landing on the injured list.

And yet, after watching players like Kirby Yates return to the mound for some much-needed relief, Dodgers faithful landed some more good news on Friday from The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, with two of LA's big-named arms returning to the mound for throwing sessions.

“It appears Tyler Glasnow is getting set to face some hitters. Would be his first time doing so since landing on the IL,” Ardaya wrote.

“Tyler Glasnow threw one simulated inning. Blake Treinen is now throwing a bullpen session. First time we've seen him do that since going on the IL.”

Now, for fans in the know, the Dodgers' bullpen sessions have become increasingly interesting over the past few weeks, with Shohei Ohtani throwing his own simulated innings while Snell also tries to work back from his shoulder injury. Considering the Dodgers are already settling for bullpen games against rivals like the San Diego Padres, with just three expected starting pitchers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, and Clayton Kershaw regularly available to play, getting a top starting option or a premier high-leverage arm could help the team considerably.

Will the Dodgers ever actually get to deploy the pitching rotation they hoped for on opening day, with Yamamoto, Snell, Glasnow, Sasaki, Kershaw, and May all throwing deep alongside two-way star Ohtani? Only time will tell, but considering how often the Dodgers have been linked to starting pitchers before the trade deadline, it's clear the team's initial plans may not be as foolproof as he might have hoped.