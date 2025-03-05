One cannot live up to substantial hype merely by performing well in spring training, but they can send a strong message all the same. And that is what new Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki did in his eagerly anticipated Cactus League debut.

Per manager Dave Roberts' plan, the 23-year-old righty entered Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in relief, coming out of the bullpen for the fifth inning after fellow Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs. Sasaki exhilarated the fans in attendance at Camelback Ranch.

He tossed three innings of two-hit ball, allowing no runs while striking out five batters. His signature splitter looked as lethal as advertised, completely befuddling multiple hitters. Sasaki did struggle a bit with control, drilling Stuart Fairchild with a pitch, walking Christian Encarnacion-Strand and throwing a wild pitch, but the pros far overshadowed the cons in this dazzling first impression.

The coveted international signing and top MLB prospect is getting accustomed to big-league competition, even if it is only spring training, and believes he has the tools to smoothly transition to this level. “I did feel really good about being able to jam some hitters and as long as I throw quality pitches, I should be able to get these guys out,” Sasaki said after the Dodgers' 4-2 win, per SportsNet LA.

Considering he is cushioned by stars on either side of him in an absurdly loaded pitching rotation, it would be easy for the two-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star to lower his expectations in his first MLB season. Instead, he is exuding confidence. And after witnessing the electric stuff in his arsenal, you would be hard-pressed to find many people who will challenge his convictions.

Roki Sasaki joins a stuffed Dodgers pitching staff

Sasaki reached 99 mph and induced eight swings and misses against Cincinnati, showcasing the talent that compelled both the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays to woo him over the winter. He, like several other lauded players, ultimately chose the 2024 World Series champions.

The Dodgers boast a starting staff that brings back Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and welcomes in Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Shohei Ohtani will enter the fold at some point as well, rounding out one of the most intimidating rotations on paper in recent memory.

Though, as LA knows firsthand, things do not often go according to plan. Injuries constantly befall this unit, which is why president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has worked so hard to lengthen it. Sasaki has no intention of being a depth piece, however.

He wants to make batters look silly, just as he did on more than one occasion on Tuesday. The phenom is expected to start the second game of the Tokyo Series versus the Chicago Cubs on March 19, giving him a couple more weeks to get ready before taking the mound in his home country as a member of the Dodgers.