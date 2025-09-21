Shohei Ohtani delivered another historic moment for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a towering shot against the Giants. The two-way superstar blasted his 53rd home run of the season in the sixth inning off Joel Peguero. The crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted as the ball sailed deep into the seats, setting a new single-season home run record at the ballpark. Ohtani surpassed Cody Bellinger, who previously held the Dodger Stadium mark with 27 home runs in 2019. For the Dodgers, the milestone came in the heat of the Giants rivalry and during a stretch where every at-bat matters in the NL West race.

Shohei Ohtani BLASTS the ball far for HR number 53 on the season🔥 pic.twitter.com/aPMtSL1opj

The blast not only gave fans another reason to cheer but also added to Shohei Ohtani’s already remarkable second year with the Dodgers. With 53 home runs, he is now tied with Kyle Schwarber for second in the league while trailing only Cal Raleigh, who leads the NL with 57. Ohtani’s consistency and power have made him a central figure in the Dodgers lineup and one of the most feared hitters in baseball. His ability to rise in key moments has been a difference maker in tight division games.

For the Giants, the night became another reminder of Ohtani’s dominance. They entered the rivalry matchup hoping to stall the Dodgers’ push in the NL West, but the record-breaking swing shifted momentum. Ohtani’s presence has elevated the Dodgers in their battles with the Giants, keeping the intensity of the rivalry alive while also fueling postseason hopes. As the season winds down, his chase for the league home run crown adds another layer of intrigue to the Dodgers’ path forward.