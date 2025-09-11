Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to redefine expectations in the game of baseball. The Dodgers slugger has not only delivered power at the plate but has also added a speed dimension that puts him in rare company. Since the beginning of last season, Ohtani has launched 102 home runs while stealing 77 bases. No other player in history has paired that level of power with such elite speed, surpassing even Ken Griffey Jr. in his prime and making the Shohei Ohtani's NL MVP case stronger than ever.

Shohei Ohtani has 102 home runs and 77 stolen bases since the beginning of last season. The next-most stolen bases by any player in a two-year span that they hit at least 100 home runs is 44 by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998-1999. pic.twitter.com/VOC1Ydnopb — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The comparison is even more striking when set against MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. He managed 44 steals across his own two-year stretch with at least 100 home runs in 1998 and 1999.

The gap is historic. Ohtani has nearly doubled the stolen base count that Griffey recorded in his prime. For a slugger to carry that kind of offensive workload while wreaking havoc on the basepaths is rare. This run stands as one of the most unique in baseball history. The Dodgers envisioned this type of game-changing production when they signed him. He has delivered it in full. His ability to alter games with his bat and his legs adds a pressure few opposing teams can match.

What makes this surge more impressive is the consistency. Ohtani has kept his power numbers steady, clearing fences at a pace few players can touch. At the same time, he has maintained the aggression and efficiency to rack up steals without losing any durability. That balance between power and speed is what separates him from even the legends. It is not just a highlight reel but a sustained run of dominance that has lasted two seasons.

The buzz around Shohei Ohtani’s NL MVP case grows louder with each passing day. His production checks every box that voters look for, and his place in Dodgers history is already secure. The combination of historic home run totals and unmatched stolen base numbers has made him the face of the league.

As October nears, will Shohei Ohtani’s unmatched skill set be enough to push the Dodgers all the way to a championship?