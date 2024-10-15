The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are tied at a game apiece in the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor have led their teams here with MVP-caliber seasons, but only one can win. Betting lines suggest the Dodgers' star will get it because of his 50-homer, 50-steal campaign. When asked about Lindor, he spoke about their connection through a translator, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“My impression of him is that he's a really good guy. He smiles a lot. I do feel like he's leading the club as well,” Nightengale posted on social media. “And I think both of us are in this position where what we did in the regular season is over and what matters is how we produce, what we produce during the postseason. I do think we're perhaps connected in the same sense.’’

The dueling lead-off hitters have been spectacular all season and that has continued in October. Lindor hit the home run to clinch the Mets' playoff spot, a grand slam to win the NLDS, and a lead-off solo shot in Game 2 against the Dodgers. Ohtani is 6-8 with runners on but 0-19 with no one on base.

As the series shifts to New York, the matchup between these two players will be fascinating to watch. The better player will likely be raising a pennant and heading to the World Series.

Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor headline Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS

The story of the 2024 Mets has been well-documented. They were 0-5 and 11 games under .500 in a season with no expectations despite their high payroll. Things turned around when McDonald's mascot Grimace threw the first pitch, their second baseman released a pop hit, and they've hit countless clutch home runs. You know, normal baseball stuff. But the Dodgers have somehow flown under the radar after a historic off-season.

The Dodgers never relinquished first place after grabbing it in Tokoyo to start the season. They had brief scares from the Padres and Diamondbacks but held on to clinch a bye into the NLDS. Things got ugly in the best-of-five set against San Diego and they were down 2-1. A spectacular bullpen game and a great start for Yoshinobu Yamamoto got them back to the NLCS.

Ohtani has not flown under anyone's radar this season. His chase for a 50-homer, 50-steal season was headline news and he accomplished that season. He is the first player to ever put up those stats in an individual season. He can back it up with a great NLCS and become a Dodgers legend in just one season.