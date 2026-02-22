Shohei Ohtani showed off his quick reflexes during the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring opener, narrowly avoiding a hard line drive from teammate Hyeseong Kim. The moment, caught on camera, had Ohtani jumping aside as Kim’s shot flew past, then giving him a mock-serious glare.

MVP reflexes from Shohei 😂 pic.twitter.com/FEmFkK9pV5 — MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2026

Moreover, the game quickly became one-sided as the Dodgers raced to a big early lead, scoring nine runs in the first two innings and rolling to a 15-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their Cactus League opener at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday.

Kim, competing for time at second base while Tommy Edman is out, made an early impact with a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI single in the second.

Ohtani, only expected to bat three times as is typical for regulars early in spring training, got his work done by the top of the second inning before exiting. He led off with an infield single, scored a run, and recorded the first and third outs in the extended second inning.

Meanwhile, Ohtani returned to the mound last year but did not handle a full starter’s workload. He made 14 starts, posted a 2.87 ERA, and struck out 62 batters while throwing just 47 innings. This season, he could easily triple that total.

The 31-year-old will be representing Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic again. Manager Dave Roberts plans to carefully manage his playing time, keeping his health as the top priority for the team.

Before the Dodgers’ spring training opener against the Angels, Roberts shared the plan for Ohtani. He will play on Saturday, getting two to three at-bats before exiting, and will sit out on Sunday to focus on a live pitching session.

The four-time MVP award winner is entering his third season with the Dodgers after signing a historic 10-year, $700 million contract. He has consistently delivered elite performance, justifying the record-breaking deal.

Ohtani wrapped up last season with a .282 batting average, a .392 on-base percentage, and a .622 slugging percentage. He added 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

His exceptional season earned him the 2025 National League award. It was Ohtani's fourth career MVP award.

As Ohtani heads into another season with the Dodgers, expectations are sky-high. All eyes will be on him to see if he can keep producing at an elite level while staying healthy and ready for Team Japan in the WBC.