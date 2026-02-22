The Los Angeles Dodgers went off against the Los Angeles Angels in their first game of spring training. It was a 15-2 win in the Dodgers' favor, as the bats were hot throughout the contest. Although it is just the first spring training game, the fanbase is feeling like this is a glimpse of what could be a World Series three-peat.

L.A. recorded 16 hits in total, with four players securing two or more hits in the contest. Additionally, the Dodgers used nine different pitchers, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowing the only earned run. Fans couldn't help but share their excited reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The only way the Dodgers won't three-peat is if they beat themselves. This team is stacked and built for the postseason,” said one fan.

This individual joked, “Finally, something goes the Dodgers' way.”

“PUTTING BELT FIRST GAME BACK 3 PEAT OTW,” proclaimed another user.

One fan claimed, “We are backkkkkkk.”

“THREE-PEAT LOADING,” said another person.

This fan stated, “Light work. #3peatIncoming.”

The Dodgers will take the field again on Sunday when they take on the San Diego Padres. Manager Dave Roberts may play a few different players in that contest in preparation for the 2026 campaign. But overall, many are expecting Los Angeles to remain red hot through spring training and all of next season.

With the Dodgers having won the last two World Series, they aim to become just the third franchise in MLB history to three-peat. The then-Oakland Athletics accomplished the feat in the early 1970s, while the New York Yankees have done it on three separate occasions, with one becoming a four-peat, and the other being a five-peat.