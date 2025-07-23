The Los Angeles Dodgers' goal for 2025 is to capture World Series title number nine. Right now, 2025 is feeling a lot like 2024, which ended with the Dodgers capturing title number eight. As the team looks to solidify their spot at the top of the NL West, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has begun to heat up. With a homer in his fifth straight game, Ohtani tied a Dodgers record according to team reporter Doug McKain on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohtani's blast gave the Dodgers an early lead, but now they are tied with the Minnesota Twins, 1-1, in the seventh inning. If they can take the lead, then their NL West could grow to five games. The San Diego Padres also starting to round into form, although losing two out of three games in their latest series against the Miami Marlins wasn't the best display. In order to continue their quest for yet another Fall Classic appearance, it's time to get back into championship form. If Ohtani can continue his torrid form, then the Dodgers' chances of getting back to the top of the mountain start looking a lot better.

Shohei Ohtani looks to fuel Dodgers towards glory once again

The reigning NL MVP, Ohtani is once again a force of nature in 2025. This season, he's made his return to the mound, pitching for the first time in Dodger blue. At the moment, his 37 home runs lead the National League. He's currently the MVP front runner as well. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the Japanese superstar continue his record-breaking form, especially if he sets another team record in Thursday's matchup against the Twins.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers at least make a move or two. Their team is strong once again, but some reinforcements never hurt anyone. Injuries have affected the team quite a bit, so improving their depth would be advantageous in their title hunt. If they can take some of the load off of the shoulders of Ohtani and the rest of their stars, then October baseball will return to Dodger Stadium.