The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from a humbling loss on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres, securing a series win with an impressive 5-2 victory on the road against the Friars on Wednesday afternoon. Despite some control issues, the Los Angeles bullpen held up really nicely and got out of a couple of jams to secure the win.

There was a slightly scary moment late in the game for Dodgers fans. With the defending champs up 4-2 and hunting an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning, Shohei Ohtani roped a triple out to right field. As the reigning NL MVP slid into third base, however he came up a little lame and appeared to have tweaked something on the slide.

The superstar slugger stayed in the game and scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Will Smith. After the game, manager Dave Roberts gave an update on Ohtani's status, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Shohei Ohtani is fine, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya reported on X, formerly Twitter.

It turns out that Ohtani got his foot stepped on during the slide, which explains the moment of discomfort afterward. However, it is great news that he will be okay and shouldn't miss any time moving forward.

That late triple salvaged a pretty average day from Ohtani in this game. He finished 1-for-5 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts, so he was a bit off his game before coming up big in the ninth inning.

With this win, the Dodgers staved off a push from San Diego as it tries to hunt down the defending champs at the top of the division. The Padres would have pulled within just a game of the top spot with another win on Wednesday, but instead they now sit two games back.

Los Angeles also has to worry about the surging San Francisco Giants, who have become masters at winning close games this season. The Giants have somehow managed to win six consecutive games all by one run, which has not happened in Major League Baseball in 36 years. The Giants sit just one game back of the Dodgers ahead of their clash with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

The Giants and the Dodgers will go at it in a huge series over the weekend, so LA fans can take solace in the fact that Ohtani should be ready to go on Friday night after the off day.