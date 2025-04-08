Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is certainly an outstanding hitter, but also a reliable pitcher. He is working with Dodgers coaches to get his throwing back on par with where he needs to be.

Ohtani has been throwing in bullpen sessions to work out his elbow, which has been hurting him.

“I feel pretty good with where I am at physically,” Ohtani said, per ESPN. “There's some limitation on how hard I am supposed to throw or how many types of pitches I'm allowed to throw. Once that's cleared, I will be able to do all of the above. I feel pretty good about throwing live BP.”

The Dodgers have raced out to a strong start to the Major League Baseball season. Los Angeles is 9-3 on the campaign.

Shohei Ohtani had a great performance for the Dodgers in their last game

Ohtani powered his way through the Washington Nationals pitchers in the team's game Monday. While the Dodgers lost to the Nationals 6-4, Ohtani nearly hit for the cycle. The game occurred just hours after the Dodgers met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Dodgers slugger finished just a double shy of hitting for the cycle Monday. He also posted two RBIs for the club. It was a bounce back for Ohtani, as he struggled in the team's previous series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It's kind of hard to say he was struggling, but tonight he was locked in,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Even that last at-bat to earn the walk versus Finnegan and not try to chase a cycle speaks to being a team player and passing the baton. He had an excellent night.”

It is quite astonishing that Ohtani is able to bat at all. He recently underwent elbow surgery, that has kept him off the mound. That surgery though hasn't kept him from batting at the plate.

“My approach doesn't really change — it's to really get on base,” Ohtani said about his hitting strategy. “That fourth at-bat I really should have just taken a hack and see what happens.”

This season, the Dodgers slugger is batting .311 with four home runs. He also has batted in five runs for a Dodgers team looking to return to the World Series.

The Dodgers play the Nationals again on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 ET.