The Los Angeles Dodgers raced to an early 2-0 lead over the MLB's best team. And have done it without Shohei Ohtani dominating at the bat. The rising Most Valuable Player contender has faced some rare hitting struggles during the National League Championship Series (NLCS) versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ohtani himself acknowledged the offensive lapses during the series on his end. Yet he believes it's a more strategic thing Milwaukee has thrown at him when speaking with reporters Wednesday.

“I think it makes sense strategically on their side to use a lot of left-handed pitchers against me,” Ohtani said via a translator.

He then dove into how he'll counter as the MLB Playoffs continue on.

“All I'm focused on is better quality at-bats,” Ohtani added.

Closer look at Shohei Ohtani hitting struggles in NLCS with Dodgers

Article Continues Below

Ohtani has gone to the plate a total of seven times — squeaking out one hit during that span.

And that smack came late in Game 2 during the seventh inning against Aaron Ashby. Ohtani took two balls on a sinker and slider. He eventually blasted a 92 mph changeup that drove one runner home for the RBI.

The good news is, Ohtani's last at-bat resulted in a hit. But the bad news is his rare slow hitting start during the NLCS.

He struck out swinging to start Tuesday night's affair in Milwaukee — swinging and missing on two Freddy Peralta curve balls before forcing the third strike on a slider. Peralta later came after Ohtani with an 88 mph changeup and 94 mph fastball on two swings and misses. Ohtani lined out toward right field after chipping Peralta's 78 mph curveball. The right-hander Peralta fanned Ohtani one more time during the top of the fifth, ending with a 93 mph fastball.

Ohtani walked to start Game 1 before facing curves, cutters and splitters from Quinn Priester. He intentionally walked him in the top of the fifth.

The versatile Dodgers star will aim to recapture his hitting magic Thursday afternoon at Chavez Ravine. Ohtani won't pitch until Game 4, per manager Dave Roberts.